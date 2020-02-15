Kiko Casilla’s Confidence So Low – Former Leeds Star Doesn’t See Whites Beating Bristol City

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United midfielder David Prutton feels Bristol City could take a draw back home from Elland Road this afternoon.



Leeds produced a performance which met with much praise in their 1-1 draw at Brentford on Tuesday night and are firm favourites to return to winning ways against the Robins today.













Prutton though thinks that Bristol City will grab a draw from their trip to Yorkshire and, predicting a 1-1 draw, has questioned Marcelo Bielsa for not dropping goalkeeper Kiko Casilla.



The Spaniard has made errors between the sticks and was at fault for the goal Leeds conceded at Brentford – but Bielsa has already confirmed he will play against Bristol City.





Prutton wrote in his Sky Sports Super 6 Prediction: "Marcelo Bielsa said he will stick with Kiko Casilla in goal, even though his confidence looks so low and he could probably do with being taken out of the firing line.







"Bristol City got a good win against Derby in midweek, and would snap your hand off for a draw at Elland Road."



The former Leeds star's view is not shared by Liverpool legend Phil Thompson however, who is backing the Whites to return to winning ways with a 2-1 victory.





"I am expecting Leeds to kick on. They will be feeling good after the Brentford game", Thompson said.



Leeds beat Bristol City 3-1 in the earlier game between the two teams this season.

