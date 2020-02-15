No Appearances, Zero Minutes, But Leeds United Outcast Tipped For Bonus In Event of Promotion

Follow @insidefutbol





Ouasim Bouy is likely to earn a promotion bonus in the event Leeds United go up this season, despite having never played a senior team game for the club.



The 26-year-old is firmly out of favour at Elland Road and has made no impact at any point since joining the Whites in the summer of 2017 on a four-year deal.











Leeds have attempted to shift Bouy off the books, but have failed and he is still contracted at the club, despite not training with the first team or being considered for Under-23s duty.



They tried to reach an agreement to terminate the midfielder's contract last year, but failed.





With Leeds closing in on promotion to the Premier League, according to The Athletic, Bouy is likely to be in line for a promotion bonus.







Bonuses and pay rises are due to all staff in the event of promotion and Bouy's contract is tipped to be no different.



The Dutchman could receive a financial boost without ever kicking a ball at Elland Road.





Bouy still has another 18 months left to run on his contract at Leeds and it remains to be seen if he will depart the club in the summer.

