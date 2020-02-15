Of Course I’d Like This From Him – Marcelo Bielsa On Leeds United Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has conceded that he would like to see Patrick Bamford become more efficient in front of goal, following another blank for the striker in Saturday's 1-0 win over Bristol City.



Bamford has scored 12 times in the Championship, but he has been more in news for the chances he has missed than the ones he has scored in recent weeks.













The striker is without a goal in his last four league games and has scored just three times in his last ten appearances in the Championship.



Bamford has attracted criticism for his profligacy in front of goal and Bielsa indicated that for a striker who gets into shooting positions as much as he does, he should be scoring more.





The Leeds boss is keen to see him become more efficient but believes he is in top condition to score in any game he plays.







The Argentine said in his post Bristol City press conference when asked about Bamford: “One centre-forward who is in contact close to scoring, but he doesn’t achieve this.



“Bamford is a player in the Championship who has shot more times than the competition.





“Shoot a lot and score a few times or he scored few times if you see the number of shots he has. Of course, I would like him to be more efficient.



“He is in good condition every match to score. We hope he gets what we deserve.”



Bamford now has serious competition for a starting spot at Leeds after the Whites signed Jean-Kevin Augustin on loan.

