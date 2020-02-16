Arsenal Legend Backs Mikel Arteta Selection Decision

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal legend Lee Dixon has backed Gunners boss Mikel Arteta leaving Matteo Guendouzi out of his matchday squad against Newcastle United on Sunday.



There was no room for Guendouzi amongst the 18 players named in the team and as substitutes for the visit of the Magpies in the Premier League.











Newcastle kept Arsenal at bay in the opening 45 minutes and even had chances, but the Gunners moved through the gears in the second half to run out 4-0 winners.



Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mesut Ozil and Alexandre Lacazette all helped themselves to goals as Arsenal moved to tenth and a point behind Manchester United in the league.





Club legend Dixon believes Guendouzi will be shaken to have been left out of the matchday squad, but feels Arteta may have needed to motivate the Frenchman.







"What Mikel Arteta has done with Matteo Guendouzi today, leaving him out of the squad, will have shaken him up a bit and that's what he did with Alexandre Lacazette by leaving him on the bench", Dixon said on BBC Radio 5 live.



"That's what managers have to do sometimes, leave them out to keep them honest."





Arsenal will now switch their attention to the Europa League, where they are due to visit Greece to lock horns with Arsenal in the first leg of their last 32 tie this Thursday.

