26 October 2019

16/02/2020 - 14:30 GMT

Celtic Scoring Late On Real Kick In Teeth For Rangers Players, Staff, Fans – Former Ger

 




Celtic's late 2-1 win over Aberdeen will be a kick in the teeth for the Rangers players, staff and fans, former Ger Billy Dodds feels. 

The Bhoys took the lead in just the tenth minute at Pittodrie through Callum McGregor, but were pegged back three minutes before the half hour mark by Ash Taylor.


 



Aberdeen started to apply real pressure and could consider themselves unlucky not to be heading in ahead at the half time interval.

Derek McInnes' men continued to push in the second half, but Kristoffer Ajer struck for the visitors with nine minutes left to secure a 2-1 win.
 


Celtic are now 13 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table and Dodds is sure their late win will be a massive blow for Rangers as they prepare to play Livingston this afternoon.



"Rangers fans driving to Ibrox today would've been willing Aberdeen to hold on for a point, but for Celtic to score it must be a real kick in the teeth to the Rangers team, staff and fans going to the game against Livingston", Dodds said on BBC Sportsound.

Rangers had been due to play Livingston on Saturday, meaning they could have closed to within seven points of Celtic, adding extra pressure.
 


Now Steven Gerrard's side will bid to cut the gap between the two teams back down to ten points, as they look to return to winning ways.
 