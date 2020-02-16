XRegister
26 October 2019

06 August 2019

16/02/2020 - 14:17 GMT

Haha The Fulham Result – Leeds United Legend Laughs At Cottagers

 




Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo has laughed at the Whites' promotion rivals Fulham, following their shock 3-0 defeat at home against Barnsley. 

Fulham went into their clash with rock bottom Barnsley at Craven Cottage level on points with Leeds in the Championship and heavily backed to win.


 



Goalkeeper Marek Rodak had an afternoon to forget as his poor display helped Barnsley run out 3-0 winners.

Leeds meanwhile returned to winning ways by edging out Bristol City 1-0 at Elland Road and Whites legend Dorigo was thrilled with what he saw.
 


The former defender revealed the game was the most one-sided 1-0 he has seen for a long time, while he also took pleasure in Fulham slipping up.



"Delighted for the Leeds United boys yesterday, a performance full of character and determination", Dorigo wrote on Twitter.

"Most one-sided 1-0 I’ve seen in ages, that performance until the end of the season gets the job done.
 


"Support immense, roof came off for the goal….and the Fulham result!", he added, adding a laughing emoji.

Fulham will have the chance to return to winning ways on Friday night when they travel to take on Derby County at Pride Park.

Leeds host Reading at Elland Road a day later, on Saturday, as they look to record back to back victories.
 

 