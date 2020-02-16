Manchester United Legend Expects Sharper Red Devils Due To Winter Break

Follow @insidefutbol





Sammy McIlroy believes the winter break could help Manchester United to play better football in the second half of the season.



Manchester United are set to come out of their two-week hiatus with a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea on Monday night and they will be looking to close to within three points of Frank Lampard's side.













They are expected to have new signing Odion Ighalo as part of their squad and the club are also expecting the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay to return from their injuries in the coming weeks.



McIlroy believes the winter break came at the right time for the players to spend time with their families and train hard before they get back into the grind of the football season.





He is confident that the two weeks away from the season will not only give much-needed respite to the players, but will also help them to play better football following the break.







McIlroy said on MUTV: “You have had a week with your family and you have done what you have got to do.



“Then you are back in the next week for training and everyone will be raring to go.





“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] touched it in his press conference that everyone has been great in training and this week they are looking forward to getting a kick of the ball again.



“I think it has been a great thing and I do believe that it will improve the football for the remainder of the season.”



Manchester United will also be back in European football next week when they will travel to Club Brugge for the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.

