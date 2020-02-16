XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



16/02/2020 - 22:28 GMT

Manchester United Legend Expects Sharper Red Devils Due To Winter Break

 




Sammy McIlroy believes the winter break could help Manchester United to play better football in the second half of the season.

Manchester United are set to come out of their two-week hiatus with a trip to top-four rivals Chelsea on Monday night and they will be looking to close to within three points of Frank Lampard's side.  


 



They are expected to have new signing Odion Ighalo as part of their squad and the club are also expecting the likes of Paul Pogba and Scott McTominay to return from their injuries in the coming weeks.

McIlroy believes the winter break came at the right time for the players to spend time with their families and train hard before they get back into the grind of the football season.
 


He is confident that the two weeks away from the season will not only give much-needed respite to the players, but will also help them to play better football following the break.



McIlroy said on MUTV: “You have had a week with your family and you have done what you have got to do.

“Then you are back in the next week for training and everyone will be raring to go.
 


“Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] touched it in his press conference that everyone has been great in training and this week they are looking forward to getting a kick of the ball again.

“I think it has been a great thing and I do believe that it will improve the football for the remainder of the season.”

Manchester United will also be back in European football next week when they will travel to Club Brugge for the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.
 