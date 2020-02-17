Club Supremo Vows To Try To Sign Leicester City Star Again In Summer

Follow @insidefutbol





Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that the Posh will try to sign Leicester City loanee Josh Knight permanently in the summer following failed talks in January.



Knight initially joined the League One club from top flight side Leicester on a six-month loan in January 2019 and went on to make eight appearances that season.













Having impressed during his six-month spell, the Posh signed the 22-year-old defender from Leicester again, this time the contract being until the end of the season.



Knight has been a regular in Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United side this season, helping the side to push for promotion to the Championship from League One.





After the youngster displayed impressive performances in the first half of the campaign, the Posh made an attempt to sign him permanently in January, but Leicester rejected the bid.







However, Peterborough United chairman MacAnthony has revealed that the club will make another move to try and sign Knight permanently in the summer.



"Made a bid in Jan but Leicester not interested in that discussion so will try again in the summer", MacAnthony wrote on Twitter.





Knight has scored three goals and provided four assists from his 22 League One appearances this term.

