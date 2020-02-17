XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



17/02/2020 - 15:33 GMT

Club Supremo Vows To Try To Sign Leicester City Star Again In Summer

 




Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has revealed that the Posh will try to sign Leicester City loanee Josh Knight permanently in the summer following failed talks in January.

Knight initially joined the League One club from top flight side Leicester on a six-month loan in January 2019 and went on to make eight appearances that season.  


 



Having impressed during his six-month spell, the Posh signed the 22-year-old defender from Leicester again, this time the contract being until the end of the season.

Knight has been a regular in Darren Ferguson's Peterborough United side this season, helping the side to push for promotion to the Championship from League One.
 


After the youngster displayed impressive performances in the first half of the campaign, the Posh made an attempt to sign him permanently in January, but Leicester rejected the bid.



However, Peterborough United chairman MacAnthony has revealed that the club will make another move to try and sign Knight permanently in the summer.

"Made a bid in Jan but Leicester not interested in that discussion so will try again in the summer", MacAnthony wrote on Twitter.
 


Knight has scored three goals and provided four assists from his 22 League One appearances this term.
 