I’d Be Wary of Reading – Former Leeds United Star Cautious On Royals Clash

Ben Parker is of the view that Leeds United should be wary of Reading on Saturday.



Leeds returned to winning ways at the weekend as they dominated at Elland Road to beat Bristol City 1-0 and give themselves a cushion in second place in the Championship.













Reading meanwhile visited Hillsborough and piled pressure on Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk by running out comprehensive 3-0 winners.



The Royals are next in action away at Leeds and Marcelo Bielsa's men will start as firm favourites to put them to the sword, but Parker is wary.





The former Whites star though insists the result will ultimately come down to what Leeds do on the day.







"I'd be wary of Reading. Going to Sheffield Wednesday and winning 3-0, their confidence will be high", Parker said on LUTV after the win over Bristol City.



"But it is all about us, especially here. If we start bright then teams can't live with us.





"If we are ruthless in front of goal, kill teams off, they will get nowhere near us", he added.



Reading's win at Sheffield Wednesday was their first victory for eight games, while they were beaten at home by Leeds earlier this season, the only goal being scored by Jack Harrison three minutes from time.

