Michy Batshuayi Starts – Chelsea Team vs Manchester United Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Chelsea vs Manchester United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Chelsea have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to entertain Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Manchester United outfit at Stamford Bridge this evening.



Frank Lampard's men sit in fourth place in the Premier League, but are only one point ahead of Tottenham Hotspur, though victory would increase that advantage to four points with both teams having played 26 games.













Chelsea will have to continue to make do without Ruben Loftus-Cheek and Christian Pulisic, who are still sidelined. Tammy Abraham misses out.



The Chelsea boss opts for Willy Caballero in goal, meaning Kepa is on the bench.





In defence, Lampard goes with Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as the centre-back pairing, while N'Golo Kante, Jorginho and Mateo Kovacic are in midfield. Willian, Michy Batshuayi and Pedro are the attacking threat.







If the Chelsea boss wants to shake things up during the 90 minutes he has options to turn to, including Kurt Zouma and Olivier Giroud.





Chelsea Team vs Manchester United



Caballero, James, Christensen, Rudiger, Azpilicueta, Kante, Jorginho, Kovacic, Willian, Batshuayi, Pedro



Substitutes: Kepa, Tomori, Zouma, Alonso, Barkley, Mount, Giroud

