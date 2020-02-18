Takumi Minamino On Bench – Liverpool Team vs Atletico Madrid Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Atletico Madrid vs Liverpool

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 20:00 (UK time)



Liverpool have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to take on Diego Simeone's Atletico Madrid outfit in the first leg of their last 16 Champions League tie.



The Reds won the competition at the Wanda Metropolitano last season and are now back at the same ground as they bid to take an advantage into the second leg at Anfield.













Atletico Madrid head into the tie sitting fourth in La Liga and under pressure to score a convincing win to then hold on to on Merseyside.



Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has Alisson in goal, while Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson operate as full-backs.





Virgil van Dijk partners Joe Gomez in defence, while midfield is the trio of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Georginio Wijnaldum. Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane lead the attacking threat.







Klopp has options on the bench if he wants to make changes, including Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi.





Liverpool Team vs Atletico Madrid



Alisson, Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson, Fabinho, Henderson, Wijnaldum, Mane, Firmino, Salah



Substitutes: Adrian, Milner, Keita, Oxlade-Chamberlain, Minamino, Origi, Matip

