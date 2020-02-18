Welcome To Anfield, It’s Not Over – Jurgen Klopp Sends Message To Atletico Madrid

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has warned Atletico Madrid that Anfield will be waiting for them in the second leg of the Champions League last 16 tie between the Spanish giants and the Reds.



An early defensive error at the Wanda Metropolitano handed Atletico Madrid the lead with just four minutes on the clock.









Liverpool then settled into the game and dominated possession, but Atletico Madrid adopted an ultra defensive approach, sitting deep and staying compact.



Klopp made changes, introducing Divock Origi at half time and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and James Milner during the course of the game.





The European champions could find no way through though and slipped to a 1-0 defeat.







Liverpool must now overturn the deficit at Anfield and Klopp has warned the Spaniards that the Reds faithful will be ready.



He said via LFC TV: "I know our people will be ready.





"Welcome to Anfield. It's not over yet."



The Reds boss also paid tribute to Atletico Madrid's defending and admits the Spaniards looked like they would have been happy with 0-0.



"It was not exactly what should happen, but it happened. It was the fight we expected and the atmosphere we expected, but I love so many parts of our game.



"It is only 1-0 down at half time and the second half we play at our stadium", Klopp stressed.



"We lacked in the final third. They defended with all they had, their defending in the box was incredible.



"When you are 1-0 down with a team like this who only want this kind of result; 0-0 would have been good for them."



Liverpool will be looking to put Atletico Madrid under the cosh at Anfield and quickly get on top of the Spanish side.

