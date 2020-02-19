All Mark Bowen Has To Say To Players Is This – Former Reading Star On Elland Road Trip

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Reading midfielder Mick Gooding believes Royals boss Mark Bowen will not have to do much to motivate his players for their weekend game against Leeds United other than warn them of what could happen if they are not at their best.



The Berkshire-based club will lock horns with Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds at Elland Road in the Championship on Saturday and have had a free week to prepare.













Going into the game, Reading sit 15th in the Championship table, while the Whites occupy second spot and are on course to earn promotion.



While Bielsa's side will start as overwhelming favourites to pick up all three points, former Reading star and manager Gooding has insisted that there is no reason why the Royals cannot get a shock result at Elland Road.





The 60-year-old also claimed that manager Bowen does not have to do much to motivate his players and feels all he has to tell them is about the repercussions of not being at their best come Saturday.







"Mark Bowen won't have to motivate his players", Gooding was quoted as saying by Get Reading.



"All he'll have to say to them is if we're not on our A game today, it could be embarrassing so the players will have to play at their very best to stand any chance of getting anything out of the game.





"But if they do and Leeds aren't at their best then that's football – any result can happen at any given time unexpectedly.



"I'm sure the players will be going up there with a lot more confidence after the win at Sheffield Wednesday that they can do something and who's to say they can't?"



Leeds visited Reading in November this season and came away with a narrow 1-0 win, with Jack Harrison scoring the winner late in the game.

