Arsenal and Man Utd Are Europa League Favourites – Robin van Persie

Robin van Persie has identified his former clubs Arsenal and Manchester United as the favourites to win this season's Europa League.



Manchester United won the Europa League in 2017 and earned their way into the Champions League despite finishing outside the top four in the Premier League.













Arsenal made it to the final last season, but lost to Chelsea and missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.



The Gunners are some way behind in the top four race and while a win over Newcastle United revived their hopes, Manchester United are also looking at the Europa League as the way back into next season’s Champions League.





And Van Persie believes both his former clubs are favourites to win the competition.







He also identified Ajax as one of the favourites as well because of the quality of the squad at their disposal.



“Arsenal and Manchester [United] are certainly favourites to win the competition”, the former striker told Omnisport.





“Ajax were knocked out of the Champions League in a hard way, which is also part of football, unfortunately.



“They also have a chance to win the Europa League, they have a very good squad.”



Manchester United will take on Club Brugge in the first leg of their last 32 tie on Thursday while Arsenal will travel to Greece to take on Olympiacos.

