XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/02/2020 - 18:31 GMT

Sebastien Haller On Bench – West Ham Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)

West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium this evening.

The Hammers arrive in Manchester in deep trouble in the Premier League, sitting inside the drop zone after playing 25 matches. 
 

 



Boss David Moyes knows that picking up all three points would send his West Ham side up to 16th from their current placing of 18th, but they will start as big underdogs against the champions.

The Scottish tactician is without Andriy Yarmolenko for this evening's match, while Pablo Fornals is not in the squad.
 


Moyes has Lukas Fabianski in goal, while at the back he opts for Ryan Fredericks, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku. Declan Rice plays in midfield with Mark Noble, while Tomas Soucek also starts. Robert Snodgrass will support Michail Antonio.



The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed at any point this evening, including Jarrod Bowen and Sebastien Haller.
 


West Ham United Team vs Manchester City

Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Snodgrass, Antonio

Substitutes: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Lanzini, Bowen, Anderson, Haller
 