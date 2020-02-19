Sebastien Haller On Bench – West Ham Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs West Ham United

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 19:30 (UK time)



West Ham United have revealed their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City side at the Etihad Stadium this evening.



The Hammers arrive in Manchester in deep trouble in the Premier League, sitting inside the drop zone after playing 25 matches.













Boss David Moyes knows that picking up all three points would send his West Ham side up to 16th from their current placing of 18th, but they will start as big underdogs against the champions.



The Scottish tactician is without Andriy Yarmolenko for this evening's match, while Pablo Fornals is not in the squad.





Moyes has Lukas Fabianski in goal, while at the back he opts for Ryan Fredericks, Angelo Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Aaron Cresswell and Arthur Masuaku. Declan Rice plays in midfield with Mark Noble, while Tomas Soucek also starts. Robert Snodgrass will support Michail Antonio.







The West Ham boss has options on the bench if needed at any point this evening, including Jarrod Bowen and Sebastien Haller.





West Ham United Team vs Manchester City



Fabianski, Fredericks, Diop, Ogbonna, Cresswell, Masuaku, Rice, Soucek, Noble, Snodgrass, Antonio



Substitutes: Randolph, Zabaleta, Balbuena, Lanzini, Bowen, Anderson, Haller

