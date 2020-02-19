West Ham Have Mentality Problem – Liverpool Legend On Reds’ Next Opponents

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie believes the struggles of the Reds' forthcoming opponents West Ham are down to their mentality and not necessarily because of a lack of quality in their squad.



West Ham changed managers mid-season in a bid to change their dwindling fortunes, but David Moyes is yet to make a significant impact at the London Stadium.













The Hammers are currently in the relegation zone and are desperate for points, but are due to travel to Liverpool on Monday night after they take on Manchester City this evening.



Gillespie believes there is enough talent in the West Ham squad not to be in their position, but feels it is their mentality that has been their undoing this season.





The former Red has indicated if they are not careful, the Hammers could be relegated, grouping them alongside Aston Villa as prime candidates to be playing Championship football next term.







Gillespie, looking ahead to Liverpool's next fixture after the Atletico Madrid game, said on LFC TV: “They've got decent players within their squad. I think it's a mentality thing with West Ham, I really do.



“I've said all along this season that I think Aston Villa are going to go down, but West Ham have got to pick up [and] yes [they could both go].





“He [Moyes] initially came in and it was that new manager, a little bit of a lift. He’s got to get a tune out of [Felipe] Anderson, a tune out of these top players that are match-winners.



“Anderson for me is a real talent, but it's a mentality thing. He just switches off and plays when he wants to play.”



Liverpool last lost at Anfield against West Ham at the start of the 2015/16 season when under the management of Brendan Rodgers.

