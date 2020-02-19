XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



19/02/2020 - 15:43 GMT

West Ham Have Mentality Problem – Liverpool Legend On Reds’ Next Opponents

 




Liverpool legend Gary Gillespie believes the struggles of the Reds' forthcoming opponents West Ham are down to their mentality and not necessarily because of a lack of quality in their squad.

West Ham changed managers mid-season in a bid to change their dwindling fortunes, but David Moyes is yet to make a significant impact at the London Stadium.  


 



The Hammers are currently in the relegation zone and are desperate for points, but are due to travel to Liverpool on Monday night after they take on Manchester City this evening.

Gillespie believes there is enough talent in the West Ham squad not to be in their position, but feels it is their mentality that has been their undoing this season.
 


The former Red has indicated if they are not careful, the Hammers could be relegated, grouping them alongside Aston Villa as prime candidates to be playing Championship football next term.



Gillespie, looking ahead to Liverpool's next fixture after the Atletico Madrid game, said on LFC TV: “They've got decent players within their squad. I think it's a mentality thing with West Ham, I really do.

“I've said all along this season that I think Aston Villa are going to go down, but West Ham have got to pick up [and] yes [they could both go].
 


“He [Moyes] initially came in and it was that new manager, a little bit of a lift. He’s got to get a tune out of [Felipe] Anderson, a tune out of these top players that are match-winners.

“Anderson for me is a real talent, but it's a mentality thing. He just switches off and plays when he wants to play.”

Liverpool last lost at Anfield against West Ham at the start of the 2015/16 season when under the management of Brendan Rodgers.
 