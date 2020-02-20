XRegister
20/02/2020 - 17:07 GMT

Celtic Are Just In The Zone – Former Bhoy Confident

 




Former Celtic forward Darren Jackson is positive the Hoops can win away at FC Copenhagen and has tipped them to come away from with at least a draw.

Scottish champions Celtic return to Europa League action this evening, with Neil Lennon and co travelling to Denmark for the first leg of their round of 32 tie against Copenhagen.  


 



The Bhoys go into the game tonight on the back of a run of fine form that has seen them win each of their nine games since the turn of the year and Jackson believes they are capable of extending it to ten against their Danish opponents.

Pointing out how Celtic have managed to win games comfortably while also grinding out results recently, the former forward has insisted that the Scottish giants have many match-winners in their ranks.
 


Jackson, who is confident Lennon's side can make the opponents pay when in possession, went on to tip Celtic to come away from Copenhagen with at least a draw.



"I think, just now, yes [Celtic are capable of winning away at Copenhagen]", Jackson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"They are in the zone, they are winning games, they are winning games comfortably, they are winning games where – Aberdeen on Sunday – they had to fight it out and they got a result.
 


"I just think they have got so many match-winners in the team.

"They will not be in possession of the ball that much but when they get it, they really make teams pay.

"Whoever you play, [Ryan] Christie or [Tom] Rogic, whoever strikers play, if he plays two, which I don’t think he will, [Callum] McGregor can get your goal, [James] Forrest can get your goal.

"So yes, I think they will go there and get a result."

The second leg of the tie will take place at Celtic Park next week
 