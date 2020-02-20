XRegister
X
26 October 2019

20/02/2020 - 12:50 GMT

It’s Amazing – Former Top Flight Star On Rangers and Braga Role Reversal

 




Former top-flight star Tam McManus is amazed by how Braga have turned the tables and made themselves the favourites in their Europa League tie against Rangers, despite the Gers being the favourites when the draw was made.

Scottish Premiership side Rangers fought their way out of their Europa League group, consisting of FC Porto, BSC Young Boys and Feyenoord, to earn a spot in the round of the 32 of the competition.  


 



The draw for the first round of the knockout phase was made midway through December and the Gers were drawn against Portuguese club Braga, leading many to consider Steven Gerrard and co the favourites in the tie.

However, two months down the line, the tables have turned according to former Hibernian man McManus, who is amazed by how Braga have made themselves the favourites going into the tie.
 


McManus pointed out how Braga come into the tie on the back of a run that has seen them lose just one of their last eight league games, but still expects the Light Blues to go through.



"It is just amazing that Braga, when the draw was made, they made Rangers massive favourites", McManus said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"They were struggling in their league, I think sixth or seventh place.
 


"Rangers were flying and now it is just all reversed, so I think Rangers will win the tie, but it will be a more difficult game than I thought."

Rangers will host Braga at Ibrox in the first leg this evening before visiting Portugal in the return leg next week.
 