Tom Rogic On Bench – Celtic Team vs FC Copenhagen Confirmed

Fixture: FC Copenhagen vs Celtic

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 17:55 (UK time)



Celtic have revealed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Danish side FC Copenhagen in the first leg of their Europa League Round of 32 tie this evening.



The Scottish champions will be looking to earn an advantage in Denmark to take into the second leg at Celtic Park as they bid to book a last 16 spot.













Bhoys boss Neil Lennon is without striker Leigh Griffiths, who picked up an injury in training, while defenders Hatem Abd Elhamed and Greg Taylor did not make the trip to Denmark.



FC Copenhagen slipped to a 1-0 defeat in their last game, while Celtic warmed up for the tie by beating Aberdeen 2-1 at Pittodrie.





Lennon has Fraser Forster in goal, while at the back he picks Christopher Jullien and Kristoffer Ajer as the centre-back pairing. Scott Brown and Olivier Ntcham will look to control midfield, while Ryan Christie and Callum McGregor both start. James Forrest supports Odsonne Edouard.







The Celtic boss can look to his bench to make changes if needed, where he has options available that include Tom Rogic and Vakoun Bayo.





Celtic Team vs FC Copenhagen



Forster, Frimpong, Jullien, Ajer, Hayes, Brown, Ntcham, McGregor, Forrest, Christie, Edouard



Substitutes: Bain, Simunovic, Bitton, Bayo, Rogic, Bolingoli, Elyounoussi

