20/02/2020 - 09:44 GMT

We Know About Inter And Juventus Interest – Agent Of Chelsea Star

 




The agent of Chelsea defender Emerson Palmieri has conceded that he is aware of the interest from Juventus and Inter in his client, but he is not expecting an offer until the end of the season.

The Italy international has been a bit-part player at Chelsea this season and has not been a major part of Frank Lampard’s plans, with only 13 starts to his name in the Premier League.  


 



He has been linked with a move away from Chelsea in the summer and both Inter and Juventus are interested in signing the former Roma full-back in the next transfer window.

Luis Fernando Garcia, the defender’s agent, admitted that he is aware Inter and Juventus are keen on Palmieri, but he is not expecting to receive an official offer until the end of the season.
 


He also revealed that the player has not discussed leaving Chelsea with the club yet and a decision will be taken only in the summer.



Garcia told Juvenews.eu: “We know well about the interest of the two Italian clubs [Inter and Juventus] but we haven’t spoken to Chelsea about a possible farewell at the moment.

“No official offers have arrived and I believe they won’t arrive until May.
 


“In the summer, we will decide what to do.”

Emerson's last involvement in a matchday squad with Chelsea came in the Blues' 2-1 FA Cup win over Hull City in January, when he was an unused substitute.
 