We Owe The Fans – Garry Monk

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk has stressed that his side have owed their supporters for some time and has urged his players to give the fans something to be proud of.



The Owls have been in dismal form, having not won in the Championship since 11th January, something which has piled pressure on Monk.













The Sheffield Wednesday boss is pleased with how the fans have continued to back their side and thinks last weekend in their 3-0 loss at home against Reading the supporters were outstanding.



Monk is now focusing on making sure Sheffield Wednesday return to winning ways as soon as possible.





And the manager believes the Owls are capable of putting in a winning performance this weekend at Birmingham City.







"We have owed the supporters now for a while", Monk said at a press conference.



"I thought last week they were incredible, especially given the run we’re on, we know how much they love the club and we need to respond and give them something to be proud of.





"The number one aim is we have to stop this run, we have to do whatever is necessary to stop this run.



"That’s where the focus is at and if we deliver a level of performance we know we can, the we know we can get a result."



Sheffield Wednesday have the worst record in the Championship over the last nine games, picking up just five of a possible 27 points.

