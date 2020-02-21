Being Better Side Than Manchester United Is In Itself Great – Simon Mignolet

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge goalkeeper Simon Mignolet has insisted that being the better team against Manchester United at the Jan Breydel Stadium on Thursday night was satisfactory for his side.



The Belgian giants shocked Manchester United when they took a lead in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie on Thursday night.













Anthony Martial equalised for Manchester United and the 1-1 draw gives the Red Devils an edge going into the second leg at Old Trafford next week.



Some Belgian fans feel Club Brugge missed an opportunity to hurt Manchester United in the first leg, but Mignolet does not feel the same way.





He believes it must count for something that Club Brugge were the better side and also created the better chances on the night.







“I don’t think it is a missed opportunity”, the goalkeeper told Belgian outlet Sporza.



“1-1 against Manchester United is a good result. We were the better team and that in itself is great.





“We also had the better chances and we can be very satisfied with that.”



Mignolet conceded that it will be a different game at Old Trafford next Thursday as Club Brugge’s young side will experience playing in front of a big crowd.



He feels it will be a massive stride for his side if they can produce a shock result at Old Trafford next Thursday.



“At Old Trafford, it will be of course be something else, with 80,000 people watching and with this young team.



“Hopefully, we can get a result and bring something to Brugge.



“It could be a new step for this team.”

