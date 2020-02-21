XRegister
26 October 2019

21/02/2020 - 20:04 GMT

Celtic Look Dangerous With 3-5-2 But I Like This From Neil Lennon – Ex-Scotland Star

 




Former Scotland international Barry Ferguson believes Celtic look dangerous deploying a 3-5-2 formation but has hailed Hoops boss Neil Lennon for not being scared to change it if needed.

While they ended 2019 with a loss to Rangers, the eight in-a-row champions have been in red hot form following the winter break, clocking up nine consecutive wins across all competitions.  


 



Bhoys manager Lennon usually opted for a 4-2-3-1 formation before the break, but has turned to a 3-5-2 set-up since the turn of the year and it has largely worked out in his favour.

Expressing his admiration for the Hoops' new system, former Scotland star Ferguson has claimed that the defending champions look more dangerous when playing with a 3-5-2.
 


However, the 42-year-old is also impressed with Lennon's readiness to tweak the set-up if the formation is not working and needs changing.



"He's certainly got a plan B, something that they have worked on, there's no doubt", Ferguson said on PLZ Soccer's The Football Show.

"I think they look more dangerous with a 3-5-2 but he is not scared to change it.
 


"If it is not working, he will go back to a four at the back and he will shuffle the pack about. I quite like that from the manager."

Celtic recorded a 1-1 draw away at FC Copenhagen in the Europa League in midweek to put them in a strong position ahead of the second leg of the tie.
 