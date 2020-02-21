It Was An Insane Game To Play In – FC Copenhagen Attacker On Celtic Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





FC Copenhagen striker Mikkel Kaufmann has admitted that he has never played in a game of such intensity as the Celtic clash on Thursday night.



The Danish outfit and Celtic played out a 1-1 draw in Denmark in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie.













The result gave Celtic a slight edge due to the away goal, but Copenhagen are far from out of the tie and will go to Parkhead confident of still progressing to the last 16 of the competition.



Kauffmann, only 19, admits that he has never played in a game of such intensity before and conceded that he thoroughly enjoyed the atmosphere and the mood of the game at the Telia Parken.





He believes his side did well to push Celtic hard and with some luck could have even won the game, but stressed that it was a fair result at the end.







Kaufmann was quoted as saying by Danish outlet Tipsbladet: “It was an insane game to play in.



“Playing a match in such surroundings, I had never tried it before, the mood was fantastic and it was just cool.





“We pushed them until the end and we sat on it well in the end.



“A little sad that is only 1-1, but overall it was a very fair result.”



Celtic will be confident of progressing, especially because of their record at home in the Europa League this season.

