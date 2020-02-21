XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



21/02/2020 - 09:18 GMT

You’ll Feel Our Fans’ Strength, Braga Star Warns Rangers

 




Braga captain Fransergio has warned Rangers that they will get a feisty welcome from the home fans in the second leg of their Europa League tie in Portugal next week.

The Rangers fans created a fervent atmosphere that inspired their side to come back from two goals down to beat Braga 3-2 in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie at Ibrox.  


 



An Ianis Hagi-inspired comeback helped Rangers to go into Portugal with a lead despite conceding two away goals, but Fransergio stressed that his side must remain calm in the second leg.

The Braga captain extended his warm regards to the Rangers fans for creating a great atmosphere for an exciting game of football.
 


But the midfielder insisted that his side’s fans can do better and warned Rangers that they will feel their strength at the Municipal Stadium next Thursday.



The Braga captain was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily O Jogo: “We were calm.

“We have to congratulate their fans, for the fantastic atmosphere, but ours is more beautiful.
 


“And they will feel the strength of our fans.”

Braga are third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga standings, but have lost twice at home in the league this term, while only registering five wins.
 