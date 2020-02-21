You’ll Feel Our Fans’ Strength, Braga Star Warns Rangers

Follow @insidefutbol





Braga captain Fransergio has warned Rangers that they will get a feisty welcome from the home fans in the second leg of their Europa League tie in Portugal next week.



The Rangers fans created a fervent atmosphere that inspired their side to come back from two goals down to beat Braga 3-2 in the first leg of their Europa League last 32 tie at Ibrox.













An Ianis Hagi-inspired comeback helped Rangers to go into Portugal with a lead despite conceding two away goals, but Fransergio stressed that his side must remain calm in the second leg.



The Braga captain extended his warm regards to the Rangers fans for creating a great atmosphere for an exciting game of football.





But the midfielder insisted that his side’s fans can do better and warned Rangers that they will feel their strength at the Municipal Stadium next Thursday.







The Braga captain was quoted as saying by Portuguese sports daily O Jogo: “We were calm.



“We have to congratulate their fans, for the fantastic atmosphere, but ours is more beautiful.





“And they will feel the strength of our fans.”



Braga are third in the Portuguese Primeira Liga standings, but have lost twice at home in the league this term, while only registering five wins.

