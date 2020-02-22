I Value Him – Marcelo Bielsa Admits Admiration For Reading Star After Leeds Win

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa has admitted he rates Reading midfielder John Swift, having seen him up close as the Whites beat the Royals 1-0 at Elland Road.



A goal in the 57th minute from Pablo Hernandez proved to be the difference between the two sides as the Whites strengthened their grip on second place in the Championship table.













Reading put in a solid display and frustrated Leeds for large periods of the game, while they could even have claimed an equaliser if Kiko Casilla had not kept out an effort from Liam Moore near the end.



Swift, who picked up a yellow card in the game, was brought off in the 76th minute and Bielsa admitted after the match that he is an admirer of the Reading star.





Bielsa said at his post match press conference: "Swift is a player very great. I value him a lot.







">He is a player who appears suddenly in attack and the same in transition. Especially when he passes from the defence to the attack."



Mateusz Klich was given the task of keeping Swift quiet at Elland Road and Bielsa thinks that as a result of the Reading man's play, the Leeds star had his mind on defence more than attack.





"Klich is a player who attacks a lot. I thought Klich was going to attack well, but maybe unable to defend Swift well.



"I think Klich was more worried to defend than attack. Looked like he didn’t have impact in their attack", he added.



Leeds now boast a five-point lead over third placed Fulham, while Mark Bowen's Reading sit 16th in the Championship standings.



