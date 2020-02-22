It Was Eleven Points – Former Leeds Star Wants Whites Not To Look At Lead Over Fulham

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Ben Parker has warned the Whites not to become complacent despite pulling away from third placed Fulham.



Wobbly form for the Whites led to the errosion of their cushion over teams outside the top two in the Championship and the gap was completely gone earlier this month.











Back to back wins over Bristol City and Reading though have seen Leeds take full advantage over other clubs' inconsistencies and they now have a five-point lead over Fulham, considered by many to be their main threat for a top two finish.



Parker is delighted with the cushion that Leeds have built up, but has urged the side to ignore it given how their previous advantage fell away.





"Five points, it's a good cushion, but it was eleven before", Parker said on LUTV after the win over Reading.







"So it just shows, don't look at the gap, keep looking at the next game.



"That's the key, get three points again on Wednesday, keep putting the pressure on the other teams around us."





Leeds next travel to Middlesbrough on Wednesday night and will face a Boro outfit that have not won since New Year's Day and are in a battle to stay out of the drop zone.



However, Middlesbrough have lost just one of their last eleven games at home across all competitions, something which will give boss Jonathan Woodgate hope.

