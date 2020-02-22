Rangers Not Danger For Celtic Anymore – Virgil van Dijk Confident of Bhoys’ Title Success

Follow @insidefutbol





Virgil van Dijk believes Celtic no longer have to worry about Rangers as a title threat this season due to the points difference between the two teams.



Rangers beat Celtic at Celtic Park in the final league game before the winter break kicked in, but Steven Gerrard's men have gone off the rails since domestic football resumed.













From being two points behind Celtic with a game in hand, Rangers are now ten points behind, albeit still with a game in hand.



Former Celtic defender Van Dijk, who is set to lift the Premier League title with Liverpool this season, admits he still watches Bhoys matches.





Van Dijk is now convinced that Celtic have enough breathing space that they are in no danger of missing out on the title.







"I still watch Celtic games", Van Dijk told BBC Scotland.



"I have friends there – I'm still in contact with Nir Bitton – and I always keep an eye on how things are going.





"It's 10 points' difference now so it's not going to be in danger any more – it is Celtic's title", he added.



Rangers will hope that Celtic slip up at home against Kilmarnock on Sunday, to allow them a chance to capitalise away at St Johnstone.



Van Dijk picked up two league titles and one League Cup during his spell at Celtic.



