We’ve Earned Right To Fight – Jose Mourinho On Top Four

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho believes that his side have earned the right to fight for a top four spot due to the improvement in their form since he took charge.



Spurs were 12th and well adrift of the top four places when Tottenham turned to Mourinho, having concluded that Mauricio Pochettino had taken the team as far as he could.













Despite injury issues, which are now hampering Mourinho's attack, he has managed to guide Tottenham to within one point and one place of fourth placed Chelsea, who his team face this afternoon at Stamford Bridge.



The Spurs boss feels that his team have now earned the right to fight for a top four spot in the Premier League, even though he accepts some feel with injuries to Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son, combined with failing to sign another striker in January, their task is impossible.





“Forget you’re 12 points behind fourth, don’t think of any targets, top six or we just want to go match after match and see where this can take us", Mourinho said at a press conference, reflecting on the situation he inherited.







"Well after three months we went from closer to the relegation positions, which obviously was never a problem. But we went from there to be one point behind the top four.



"Amazing effort by everyone.





"So now that we’re in this position, we earned the right to fight for it.



"It’s difficult. In this moment, probably lots of people think impossible.



"OK but we’re going to fight. Looking at this match [against Chelsea], the only thing that matters now, ‘lets go’.”



"The situation is difficult."



Mourinho has had to rely on Lucas Moura and Steven Bergwijn to carry Tottenham's attacking threat, despite neither player being a natural striker.

