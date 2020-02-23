XRegister
26 October 2019

23/02/2020 - 15:32 GMT

Andre Gomes On Bench – Everton Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs Everton
Competition: Premier League
Kick-off: 16:30 (UK time)

Everton have officially named their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal outfit at the Emirates Stadium this afternoon.

Carlo Ancelotti has revitalised Everton since his appointment and the Italian now has the Toffees in the mix to secure a place in Europe for next season through their Premier League placing.
 

 



Everton were last in action on 8th February when they registered a 3-1 win over Crystal Palace at Goodison Park and Ancelotti will want his men to hit the ground running after their winter break.

Ancelotti has Jordan Pickford in goal, while at the back he opts for a centre-back pairing between Yerry Mina and Mason Holgate.
 


In midfield, Ancelotti looks to Morgan Schneiderlin and Fabian Delph to dominate, while Gylfi Sigurdsson and Alexi Iwobi support goal threats Richarlison and Dominic Calvert-Lewin.



The Italian tactician has options on the bench if needed, including Bernard and the fit again Andre Gomes.
 


Everton Team vs Arsenal

Pickford, Sidibe, Holgate, Mina, Baines, Schneiderlin, Delph, Sigurdsson, Iwobi, Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin

Substitutes: Stekelenburg, Keane, Coleman, Gomes, Davies, Bernard, Kean
 