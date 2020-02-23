Club Brugge’s Hopes At Old Trafford Depend On This – Johan Boskamp

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Netherlands international Johan Boskamp has conceded that Club Brugge’s fate in the Europa League depends on how seriously Manchester United are prepared to take the competition.



Club Brugge played out a creditable draw against Manchester United at home on Thursday night, but the 1-1 scoreline gives the Red Devils an edge due to the away goal.













Manchester United are expected to complete the job at home when the two sides meet again on Thursday night at Old Trafford, but Boskamp believes there is still hope for Club Brugge.



The former Netherlands international insisted that he is not sure how seriously Manchester United will take the Europa League as they are very much involved in the top four race in the Premier League.





“With a match at Old Trafford, it would normally be over for Club Brugge”, the Dutchman told Belgian daily Het Belang van Limburg.







“But it remains to be seen how seriously United will take the Europa League. The programme in their own country is packed and it is still the priority.”



Boskamp feels Club Brugge will get more room to play their football at Old Trafford in the second leg as Manchester United will be forced to play on the front foot at home.





But he conceded that Club Brugge are not playing as well as they were earlier in the season.



“That [more room to play with] might be a cause of delight for Brugge.



“They will also get more space because United cannot play the same way at home as they did at the Jan Breydel.



“Hope brings life, although Brugge are not playing as well as a few months back, even in Belgium.”

