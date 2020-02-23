Not Lived Up To Billing, Not Consistent Enough – Andy Gray On Manchester United Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former top flight striker Andy Gray believes Anthony Martial should be scoring a minimum of 20 goals a season and has so far not found the consistency required at a club such as Manchester United.



Martial grabbed a goal in the 58th minute of Manchester United's 3-0 Premier League win over Watford on Sunday as Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side continued their top four push.













His goal against Watford was his tenth in 21 league appearances this season and his 15th across all competitions.



Martial has been on the books at Manchester United since 2015 and has hit 63 goals in 205 games, a goal to games ratio of 3.25.





Gray believes that with the talent within him, Martial should be doing better for the Red Devils, scoring 20 goals a season at a minimum and also upping his consistency.







"He should be scoring a minimum of 20 goals a season, without a shadow of a doubt", Gray said on beIN SPORTS.



"With the quality he has, with the pace he has, with the dribbling ability he has, he should be scoring a lot more goals.





"He's been disappointing for me. I don't think he's lived up to the billing; £50m plus when he was bought.



"He's shown little cameos occasionally of what he's capable of, but not consistently enough and he's got to bring consistency into playing for a club like Manchester United. That's what makes you a top player when you're at a top club."



The win over Watford moved Manchester United up to fifth place and just three points behind Frank Lampard's Chelsea outfit.



With Manchester City banned from the Champions League for two seasons for breaching financial fair play rules, fifth place could potentially mean Champions League football.

