Without Shadow of Doubt Helder Costa Should Be Doing This – Former Leeds Star

Former Leeds United attacker Noel Whelan has admitted that he is seeing more from summer signing Helder Costa, but believes the winger's goal return should be higher.



Leeds signed Costa on a season-long loan from Wolves in the summer, but an obligation to buy set at £15m effectively meant the move was a permanent one for the Portuguese.













He was in and out of the team initially under Marcelo Bielsa, but has now cemented his spot in the side and is key to the Whites' attacking play.



Costa clocked the full 90 minutes for Leeds in their 1-0 win over Reading on Saturday and Whelan, who was watching on for BBC Radio Leeds, admits he is now seeing more from the winger.





However, Whelan thinks there is more to come from Costa and especially feels that the wide-man should be scoring more goals than he is doing; he has netted just three times in the Championship.







"I still know there's more in him. I think we're seeing it in glimpses, but I still think there's more in Helder Costa and definitely more quality in front of goal", Whelan said post match.



"He is one player that should be hitting double figures, without a shadow of a doubt.





"I expect a £15m player when he drives in on his favoured left foot to at least be hitting the target."



Costa scored just 19 goals in a total of 109 appearances in a Wolves shirt before he made the switch to Elland Road, while he found the back of the net 16 times in 72 matches for Benfica's B team.

