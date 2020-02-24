Rangers Repeat Performance Would Give Us Chances vs Celtic – St Johnstone Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





St. Johnstone striker Callum Hendry believes the Saints have every chance of shocking Celtic in the Scottish Cup if they replicate their performance against Rangers.



Scottish Premiership side St. Johnstone held Steven Gerrard's Rangers team to a 2-2 draw on Sunday, causing them to slip further away from the league title.













The Saints were trailing 2-1 going into the last ten minutes of the game, but a goal from Stevie May in the 80th minute saw the hosts earn a point.



Unbeaten in six matches across all competitions, St. Johnstone are now set to host Scottish champions Celtic in the quarter-finals of the Scottish Cup on Sunday.





Sizing up the Saints' chances against the Hoops, striker Hendry, who scored the opener against Rangers, believes they can cause an upset if they replicate their performance against the Gers.







"Every chance [if we replicate Rangers performance]", Hendry told Saints TV.



"The boys will be going into that confident and we have got every chance.





"It is a cup fixture, anything can happen. So, we'll be looking forward to it."



St. Johnstone's last defeat came at the hands of Celtic, who beat them 3-0 in the league last month, and turning over the Bhoys in the cup would be a big shock.

