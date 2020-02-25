Big Boy Has Shown Great Appetite – Former Rangers Forward On Gers Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers star Iain Ferguson has heaped praise on Gers striker Florian Kamberi for the hunger he has shown since joining the club on loan in January.



The 24-year-old netted his first goal in Rangers colours against St. Johnstone at the weekend and also provided the assist for Joe Aribo's goal in a game that ended in a 2-2 draw.













While the result did not do favours to the Gers' title hopes, Kamberi's performance was an encouraging one as they now prepare for an away trip to Braga in the absence of the suspended Alfredo Morelos and the injured Jermain Defoe.



Former Rangers star Ferguson was impressed with how the Hibernian loanee showed his abilities in the 45 minutes he was on the pitch against the Saints on Sunday.





The 57-year-old went on to heap praise on Kamberi for the appetite he has shown to play for Rangers since arriving at Ibrox and believes he provides Steven Gerrard with an 'extra dimension'.







"The big boy Kamberi has shown a great appetite for wanting to play for Rangers since has walked through the door", Ferguson said on the official Rangers podcast.



"He got 45 minutes to prove what he could do and he did.





"I think he gives you that extra dimension of a tall, more physical type centre-forward, pushed up beside Alfredo Morelos."



Kamberi is expected to lead the line for Rangers in the second leg of their Europa League tie at Braga this week and the Gers will be hopeful that the striker can step up to the plate.

