Former Chelsea Star Admits Feeling So Sad For Blues Defender In Bayern Munich Loss

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Chelsea star Frank Leboeuf is of the view that 20-year-old full-back Reece James’ immaturity was on display in his side’s 3-0 loss to Bayern Munich at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night.



Bayern Munich have one foot in the quarter-finals of the Champions League after they hammered Chelsea 3-0 at Stamford Bridge in the first leg of their last 16 tie.













Chelsea looked completely out of sorts and struggled to deal with Bayern Munich after the German champions shifted gears in the second half and scored three goals.



James played right wing-back on Tuesday night and failed to deal with the marauding threat of Bayern Munich full-back Alphonso Davies in west London.





Leboeuf admits that he feels sorry for the Chelsea academy talent that he had to experience such a chastening night against Bayern Munich.







But he thinks that the youngster’s inexperience was on full display and it became clear that he has a long way to go before he can become a top player.



Leboeuf said on ESPN FC: “I was so sad for James that he discovered the Champions League and could see how far he is from reaching the top level.





“We wish him the best, but he has got to work a lot.



“He seemed to be very juvenile especially in that game.”



It remains to be seen whether James gets to start when Chelsea travel to Bournemouth on Saturday.

