Fulham Have Characteristics Of Promotion Team – Former Cottagers Star

Former Fulham star Lee Clark believes the Cottagers have the characteristics of a team that want to get promoted to the Premier League.



It seemed the London-based club would slip to fourth place in the Championship as they edged towards a stalemate against Swansea on Wednesday, but a late winner from Aleksander Mitrovic ensured they stayed third.













Watching the game on from the stands at Craven Cottage was former Fulham midfielder Clark, who was impressed with the Cottagers' resilience on the night.



Delighted with the display, the 47-year-old explained that the result feels like a 5-0 win, lauding the attitude shown by Scott Parker's side.





Clark went on to insist that Fulham have the characteristics of a team that want to earn promotion to the Premier League.







"They have got great characteristics of a team that want to get promoted", Clark told FFCtv.



"They never give up, they keep going even after setbacks, with the penalty, and scored a great goal at a great time [against Swansea].





"Sometimes, as a manager, those type of results feel as good as 5-0 or 6-0 because your team have shown great attitude and resilience and the defence have been focused and kept the clean sheet, and the team have gone right till the end and won the game."



Having won their first game in four matches, Fulham will be looking to build momentum when they host Preston North End on Saturday.

