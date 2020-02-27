I Want Carlo Ancelotti To Help Me Become World-Class – Everton Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton star Richarlison wants Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti to make him world-class and is positive the Italian will help him achieve those levels.



Former Real Madrid coach Ancelotti replaced Marco Silva as the manager of Premier League club Everton towards the end of December and has given the side a new lease of life.













The Toffees have climbed up to 11th in the table since the arrival of the Italian tactician, under whom their only league defeats have come at Manchester City and Arsenal so far.



One Everton player who is particularly enjoying his time under Ancelotti is Richerlison, who is hopeful of walking down the paths of fellow Brazilians coached by him.





The 22-year-old has expressed his desire to work closely with Ancelotti and wants the former Chelsea boss to make him a world-class player.







"Carlo is a great guy. He is a really experienced coach and I am learning a lot from him", Richarlison wrote in his column on Everton's official site.



"He is going to teach me and guide me to become this world-class player by doing what he wants.





"I talk to him a lot and have told him to trust me. I will be here… let’s see how far we can go.



"He helps me. And I have said I am here to help him.



"I want to learn from Carlo and have told him he can count on me. I can gain so much knowledge from him.



"He has worked with a lot of Brazilian players and they all did very well under him. I want him to help me become a world-class player."



Richarlison has scored four goals and provided one assist in the seven league games he has played under Ancelotti so far.

