26 October 2019

27/02/2020 - 21:57 GMT

I'm In Their Hearts – Jean Michael Seri Pleased To Win Over Galatasaray Fans

 




Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri is delighted to have won over the fans while on loan at Galatasaray.

After Fulham were relegated from the Premier League last season, the Ivory Coast international joined Turkish Super Lig club Galatasaray on a season-long loan in the summer.  


 



However, Seri endured a lacklustre start at the Turkish Super Lig side, leading to speculation that he could move elsewhere in last month's transfer window.

The Fulham loanee has now managed to turn things around at Galatasaray, especially since the turn of the year, and was widely lauded for his performance against Fenerbahce on Sunday.
 


With plaudits pouring in from the fans, Seri has expressed his delight at having displayed his real abilities to the club and the supporters, and feels he now has a spot in their hearts.



"I am so happy. I get very nice messages from our fans. I finally showed the real Seri and got into their hearts", Seri was quoted as saying by Turkish daily Sabah.

Reflecting on the first half of the season and how he managed to overcome the hurdles, Seri pointed out how a lack of pre-season affected him.
 


"I joined Galatasaray without a pre-season camp and had trouble in the first half of the season", the Fulham loanee said.

"I had a good min-camp in January and I feel better every week."

Galatasaray currently sit second in the Super Lig standings and are one point behind league leaders Istanbul Basaksehir.
 