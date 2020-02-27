XRegister
26 October 2019

27/02/2020 - 13:13 GMT

Rangers Spent Month Working On Deal For Deadline Day Arrival

 




Rangers spent more than a month working on a deal to sign Florian Kamberi before they sealed his loan signing on deadline day in January, according The Athletic.

Steven Gerrard wanted to sign a striker in the winter window, but Rangers took until the last day of the window to sign the Swiss on loan from Hibernian.  


 



Kamberi’s move to Rangers was seen by some as only a late plan, as Rangers got more desperate to bring in a striker for their manager.

The striker scored against St. Johnstone last weekend and led the line against Braga on Wednesday night in the absence of Alfredo Morelos.
 


However, he move to sign Kamberi in January was one that Rangers had been eyeing for some time.



The Glasgow giants spent four to five weeks in talks with Hibernian before they eventually sealed the deal to sign the striker on loan.

The 24-year-old is hoping to do enough to earn a permanent contract at Rangers, but Gerrard’s side do not have an option to buy in the loan agreement.
 


Hibernian boss Jack Ross believes it will be hard for Kamberi to return to the club following the comments he made about Rangers being his dream move.
 