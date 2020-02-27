We Can Feel Pressure – Leeds Star Hopeful Whites Can Handle Heat Better

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United midfielder Mateusz Klich is hopeful that his side can mentally withstand the pressure of the promotion race better than they did last season.



Klich’s goal was the difference as Leeds beat Middlesbrough 1-0 at the Riverside Stadium to win their third league game in a row.













With eleven games left in the season and a five-point lead over teams outside the top two, Leeds have hit form at the right time of the year as they look to return to the Premier League after more than a decade-and-a-half out of the top tier.



Leeds were a similar position last year as well, but a late-season slump saw them drop out of the top two and they were beaten by Derby County in the playoff semi-finals.





Klich conceded that there is obvious pressure on the players at this stage of the season and they can sense it.







However, he is hopeful that they can mentally do a better job of handling it than last season as none of the Leeds players want to feel that heartbreak again at the end of the campaign.



Asked if each game carries that extra pressure at this stage of the season, the Pole told LUTV: "Yes, obviously everyone knows what we are playing for.





"And taking experience from last season, no one wants to repeat what happened last season.



"Yes, you can feel the pressure but I hope we are up to it and everyone is mentally stronger than last season.



"And we can do it."



Leeds will hope to pick up three more points when they travel to Hull City on Saturday.

