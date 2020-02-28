Relationship Fine – Frank Lampard On Kepa

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea manager Frank Lampard has insisted that he has a good relationship with out-of-favour goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga.



The Blues paid a record fee to sign the goalkeeper in 2018, but the Spaniard has fallen out of favour with Lampard after a series of below-par performances.













The Spaniard has been warming the bench in the last four games and there are no indications that the Chelsea boss plans to slot him back in the starting eleven.



Lampard stressed that he has a good professional relationship with Kepa, but insisted that he cannot keep every player happy in the squad.





He pointed out that Willy Caballero has done well in goal and has been impressive on the training pitch as well.







The Chelsea manager said in a press conference when asked about his relationship with Kepa: “My relationship is fine.



“I can’t keep every player happy. But the professionalism is there from him.





“Every player is in control of their own decision. Caballero is training well and performing well. I will decide as we go.”



It has been claimed in some quarters that Kepa could leave Chelsea in the summer but Lampard is not paying attention to transfer speculation.



And insisted that decision on players’ futures will be taken by the club.



“I have read a lot of false articles of guessing players. All I am focusing on is game by game.



“Then there is decisions for the club.”

