Arsenal and Chelsea Target Dayot Upamecano Tackles Question On Future

Arsenal and Chelsea target Dayot Upamecano has insisted that he will not be thinking about his future before the end of the current campaign.



The 21-year-old centre-back was on Arsenal’s radar last summer, but the club could not come up with an offer that would have forced Leipzig into selling him, while they have now been joined in the hunt by Chelsea.













The Frenchman is considered by some to be one of the top young defenders in Europe and he has also been closely tracked by Bayern Munich ahead of the end of the season.



But Upamecano has insisted that he is happy at Leipzig at the moment and wants to focus on training doing well for his current club.





He also stressed that it is important that he keeps his feet on the ground despite all the rumours and stressed that he will only discuss his future with his camp after the end of the campaign.







The 21-year-old centre-back, asked about if he will still be at Leipzig next season, told German outlet Fussball Transfers: “I feel very comfortable at Leipzig. I love my team-mates, the staff and the club.



“At the moment I am still under contract until 2021. It is my duty to continue to train well and play my games.





“Even if I know that there are clubs who want me, I will keep my feet on the ground, that’s for sure.



“We will discuss my future with my advisors and my family at the end of the season.”



Upamecano has been representing France at Under-21 level and is expected to soon break into the senior squad.

