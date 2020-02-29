Four Bundesliga Sides Scout Chelsea and Tottenham Target Jonathan David

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea could face competition for Jonathan David from the Bundesliga after several German sides scouted him.



The 20-year-old forward has been attracting the prying eyes of clubs across Europe through his performances at Belgian side Gent this season.













Scoring 23 goals in all competitions, the Brooklyn-born Canadian has entered the thinking of several clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.



Tottenham and Chelsea have been credited with interest in David, and even Manchester United are reported to have been watching the player.





However, the Premier League sides could face Bundesliga competition as, according to German daily the Ruhr Nachrichten, Dortmund, Leverkusen, Schalke and Eintracht Frankfurt had scouts watching him in action against Roma in the Europa League.







While Roma made it through to the last 16, David netted a goal in the second leg and proved his qualities on the big stage.



A move to Germany also appeals to the player and he has said that he would favour a move to the Bundesliga due to the style of football.





His agent also recently claimed that a move to Germany would be favoured over other countries.



Gent do not want to lose the forward and have indicated that it would take more than €25m to snare him away in the summer.

