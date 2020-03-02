XRegister
26 October 2019

02/03/2020 - 15:26 GMT

Henrikh Mkhitaryan Planning To Play Until 37

 




Arsenal midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan, who is on loan at Roma, wants to play at the highest level for as long as he can and aims to not retire until he is 37 years old.

Having plied his trade for European giants Borussia Dortmund, Manchester United, Arsenal and now Roma, Mkhitaryan has turned out for some of the continent's top teams.  


 



At 31 years of age, the Armenia international is a regular starter for Italian Serie A side Roma and also has a contract with English top flight club Arsenal until the summer of 2021.

By the time his contract with the Gunners runs out next year, Mkhitaryan will be 32 years old and while it is uncertain what the future holds for him, the midfielder has no plans to slow down.
 


With a clear idea about playing at the highest level as long as possible, Mkhitaryan has expressed his desire to play until he is 37 years old.



"I want to play at the highest level for as long as possible. My goal is to play until I'm 37 years old", Mkhitaryan was quoted as saying by Italian outlet La Roma 24.

Mkhitaryan has regularly been used to playing in high pressure situations for clubs with big demands, but he insists the expectations no longer affect him.
 


"I don't feel that [pressure] anymore at my age after I played at Borussia Dortmund, Arsenal and Manchester [United]", Mkhitaryan said.

Mkhitaryan has scored six goals and provided three assists from his 13 league appearances for Roma this term.
 