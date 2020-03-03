I Can Make Things Happen – Celtic Starlet Explains Preferred Positions

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic youngster Cameron Harper feels like he is a dangerous and exciting player and insists he is the most effective playing anywhere in the front three.



The 18-year-old American moved to the academy of Scottish champions Celtic from United States club Pateadores almost two years ago.













Having initially joined the Hoops' Under-18s side, Harper has gone on to move into the reserves squad and is now aiming to break into the Neil Lennon's first-team soon.



Explaining what the fans can expect from him, the United States prospect has insisted that he is a dangerous and exciting player who can make things happen in dangerous areas.





Harper went on to name left-wing, right-wing and striker as the positions where he believes he is the most effective and can make an impact from.







"I'd say I can play three positions – left-wing, right-wing and striker", Harper told Celtic TV.



"I feel like no matter where I go, willing to work hard for the team, willing to run in behind, willing to get on the ball.





"I feel like I'm quite dangerous, I feel like I'm an exciting player. If I get the ball I can make things happen.



"So I like to get the ball in dangerous areas and I feel like something in the front three is where I am going to make the most impact."



However, Harper's positions are not limited to the front three as he has revealed that he could also play as a number ten.



"Yes, I have played front three my whole life basically", he said.



"I played number 10 when I was 13 and I was right at it but I wasn't impacting games enough, so my dad would always say I wasn't being effective enough.



"So, I can play as a 10 but I prefer the front three."



Harper's parents, who grew up as Celtic supporters, moved from Scotland to the United States when the now Hoops starlet was a baby.

