Lazio Prepared To Try Again For Chelsea Star In Summer

Serie A giants Lazio are prepared to rekindle their interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud during the summer transfer window.



The veteran striker was heavily linked with a move to Italy, with Inter showing an interest in signing him before backing out of the deal towards the end of the January transfer window.













Lazio were also keen on Giroud, but Chelsea ultimately refused to let the striker leave as they could not secure a replacement before the transfer window closed.



The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.





And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are prepared to relaunch their campaign to take Giroud to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer window.







The veteran striker remains very much on their radar and the Serie A giants are prepared to improve their contract offer to attract him to the club.



But they are likely to face competition from Inter, who may also choose to go back in for Giroud.





Giroud is also expected to field offers from France, but has shown interest in playing in Serie A.

