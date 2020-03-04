XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



04/03/2020 - 10:45 GMT

Lazio Prepared To Try Again For Chelsea Star In Summer

 




Serie A giants Lazio are prepared to rekindle their interest in Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud during the summer transfer window.

The veteran striker was heavily linked with a move to Italy, with Inter showing an interest in signing him before backing out of the deal towards the end of the January transfer window.  


 



Lazio were also keen on Giroud, but Chelsea ultimately refused to let the striker leave as they could not secure a replacement before the transfer window closed.

The Frenchman is out of contract in the summer and will be available on a free transfer at the end of the season.
 


And according to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Lazio are prepared to relaunch their campaign to take Giroud to the Stadio Olimpico in the summer window.



The veteran striker remains very much on their radar and the Serie A giants are prepared to improve their contract offer to attract him to the club.

But they are likely to face competition from Inter, who may also choose to go back in for Giroud.
 


Giroud is also expected to field offers from France, but has shown interest in playing in Serie A.
 