XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

26 October 2019

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

06 August 2019

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



05/03/2020 - 14:14 GMT

Borussia Dortmund’s Interest In Jude Bellingham Dates Back Years

 




Borussia Dortmund have been keeping tabs on Manchester United target Jude Bellingham for a number of years, as he closes in on a move to the Westfalenstadion.

The 16-year-old midfielder’s future at Birmingham City came under the scanner in January when Manchester United were prepared to splash the cash to take him to Old Trafford.  


 



But Bellingham stayed put at St. Andrew’s and he is now expected to move to Germany during the summer transfer window.

Dortmund have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with the player, who is tipped to be at the Westfalenstadion next season.
 


And according to German daily Bild, Bellingham has been on the radar of Dortmund’s scouting team for several years.



BVB have been watching the player for a long time and has been in contact with his agent for more than a year.

The youngster’s agent was a guest for Dortmund’s game against Schalke in the Ruhr derby in April last year.
 


Dortmund have done their due diligence on Bellingham and are prepared to pay the €35m need to snare him away from Birmingham.
 