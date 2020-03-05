Borussia Dortmund’s Interest In Jude Bellingham Dates Back Years

Follow @insidefutbol





Borussia Dortmund have been keeping tabs on Manchester United target Jude Bellingham for a number of years, as he closes in on a move to the Westfalenstadion.



The 16-year-old midfielder’s future at Birmingham City came under the scanner in January when Manchester United were prepared to splash the cash to take him to Old Trafford.













But Bellingham stayed put at St. Andrew’s and he is now expected to move to Germany during the summer transfer window.



Dortmund have reportedly agreed on a deal in principle with the player, who is tipped to be at the Westfalenstadion next season.





And according to German daily Bild, Bellingham has been on the radar of Dortmund’s scouting team for several years.







BVB have been watching the player for a long time and has been in contact with his agent for more than a year.



The youngster’s agent was a guest for Dortmund’s game against Schalke in the Ruhr derby in April last year.





Dortmund have done their due diligence on Bellingham and are prepared to pay the €35m need to snare him away from Birmingham.

