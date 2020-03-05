Everton Linked With Serie A Centre-Back

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton are also in the transfer mix for defender Kalidou Koulibaly, who is expected to leave Napoli in the summer, it has been claimed in Italy.



Napoli have been keeping big clubs at bay to keep hold of Koulibaly over the last few years and are said to have rejected a €100m bid from Manchester United last year.













But the club have changed their stance on the defender and Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis believes he could be running out of time if he wants to cash in on the centre-back.



And the Serie A giants are reportedly prepared to sell the 28-year-old during the approaching summer transfer window.





Manchester United are again interested in Koulibaly and, according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton have also joined the mix for him ahead of the end of the season.







The Senegalese played some of his best football under Carlo Ancelotti at Napoli and the Italian coach appears to be keen to take him to Everton in the summer.



French champions Paris Saint-Germain have also been long term admirers of Koulibaly and are also preparing to pounce in the coming months.





De Laurentiis is prepared to sit at the negotiating table with the defender’s suitors to see if they can present an acceptable deal.

