26 October 2019

06 August 2019

05/03/2020 - 20:57 GMT

Ex-Germany Hitman Unsure On Alexander Sorloth’s Suitability For Bayern Munich

 




Lukas Podolski believes Crystal Palace striker Alexander Sorloth, who is on loan at Trabzonspor, has potential but insists he is yet to show if he is good enough for Bayern Munich.

Sorloth joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on a two-year loan deal in the summer after struggling to make an impact at Premier League club Crystal Palace.  


 



However, the Norway international has been in red hot form since his move to the Super Lig and has caught the eye of top Europeans sides, including German champions Bayern Munich.

Sizing up if Sorloth would fit in at the Bundesliga club, Germany legend Podolski believes the striker has a good potential and is aware of his attributes.
 


However, while the former Germany international feels the Crystal Palace loanee is robust and pacy, he is of the view Sorloth has to still show if he is good enough to ply his trade for Bayern Munich.



"He is robust, tall and fast. That looks good, he definitely has potential", Podolski told German daily BILD.

"He still has to show whether he would be enough for Bayern after one good season."
 


While several clubs, including Real Madrid, have been linked with Sorloth, Trabzonspor have an option to buy the centre-forward in their loan contract.

The Crystal Palace loanee has scored 19 goals and provided six assists from his 23 Super Lig appearances so far this term.
 